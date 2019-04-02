Man City prepare to launch €75m bid to address key area in Pep Guardiola’s squad

Man City are reportedly considering a €75m offer for Atletico Madrid ace Saul Niguez to bolster Pep Guardiola’s midfield.

The 24-year-old has continued to play an instrumental role for Diego Simeone’s side this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

Beyond those statistics though, there is little doubt that the Spanish international has established himself as a top player, and it’s no surprise that he has attracted reported interest from elsewhere.

As reported by Calciomercato, it’s claimed that Man City could launch a €75m bid to sign him this summer, with Guardiola undoubtedly in need of midfield reinforcements to offer long term assurances.

Question marks have been raised over Ilkay Gundogan’s future at the Etihad over the past week due to contact issues, as noted by Goal.com, while stalwart Fernandinho turns 34 in May.

Those two issues are enough to suggest that an additional midfielder will be needed next season and beyond, and so a swoop for Niguez would make sense.

Time will tell if that materialises, as ultimately the more immediate focus for Man City will be on keeping their quadruple hopes alive this season.

Having already landed the League Cup, they remain in the hunt for the Premier League title, Champions League and FA Cup.

Should they complete that historic achievement and still go on to add more quality and depth to Guardiola’s squad this summer, that will undoubtedly be a major concern for their rivals moving forward.