Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the appointment of a hugely important new signing – a technical director to work with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have never had such a role at the club before, with managers previously having a lot more say over the club’s decisions in the transfer market.

However, the Evening Standard now report Solskjaer has had some input into the recruitment process, with the new man looking likely to have connections with United.

It is not yet clear if there is one outstanding candidate, but the Standard claim Nicky Butt and Mike Phelan could be among those in the running.

Solskjaer has done great work since replacing Jose Mourinho at Man Utd, and was recently given the manager’s job permanently after initially being an interim appointment.

The Norwegian tactician could still do with help, however, with the Standard claiming he’s been willing to work with a technical director – something which had been more of an issue under Mourinho.

United fans have a strong connection with their club legends, so a dream team of Solskjaer and Butt could be ideal to get the team following a clear philosophy again after an up-and-down few years under very different managers in David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Mourinho following the 2013 retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.