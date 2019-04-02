Talks held: Manchester United offered TWO world class players in surprise transfer deal

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to seal the transfers of two Real Madrid cast-offs in Toni Kroos and Gareth Bale.

In a somewhat surprise move, both Real Madrid players seem to be available this summer as the Spanish giants eye a major revamp under returning manager Zinedine Zidane.

Among Zidane’s targets is United midfielder Paul Pogba, and Don Balon claim Real could offer Kroos and Bale to the Red Devils to try to get the deal through.

It remains to be seen if MUFC would accept such a proposal, with Pogba clearly a world class player they wouldn’t want to lose.

It makes sense that the France international would be a target for Real Madrid in their rebuild, with the 26-year-old in superb form right now.

Kroos could help fill that void were he to leave Old Trafford, while Bale would be an ideal upgrade on the off-form Alexis Sanchez.

It’s not often one is offered two big names in one go like this, so it will be interesting to see the outcome of these negotiations as Don Balon claim United and Real have opened talks.