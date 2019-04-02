Manchester United set £128million asking price for star to seal major transfer

Manchester United are reportedly willing to accept around £128million to allow Paul Pogba a transfer to Real Madrid.

However, according to Don Balon, the potential Pogba deal is seen as a complicated one for Los Blancos, who have him as one of a number of big names on their radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

The France international has finally shown his best form for the Red Devils this season, looking a new player after the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager to replace Jose Mourinho.

It makes sense that Madrid could be interested in bringing Pogba to the Bernabeu, but they’d have to seriously fork out for his signature, as Don Balon claim Man Utd have set an asking price of £128m for the 26-year-old.

Real may well feel they have other priorities, with Don Balon also mentioning their desire to bring in Eden Hazard from Chelsea, and other attacking players like Kylian Mbappe and Luka Jovic.

Having lost Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, signing forwards makes most sense for the Spanish giants, though there’s no doubt Pogba could be seen as an upgrade on the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in midfield.