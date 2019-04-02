Fee agreed: Arsenal in advanced talks to beat Manchester United to winger transfer

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on the transfer of exciting Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli for a fee of around £6.5million.

The 17-year-old looks the latest top talent to emerge from Brazil, who so often produce outstanding young players who end up moving to big clubs in Europe early on in their careers.

Gunners fans will be pleased if they end up landing this exciting prospect, with Manchester United also having been interested in his services, according to the Sun.

The report claims the Red Devils got a very close look at the teenager as they had him on trial, but Martinelli himself favours a move to Arsenal as he wants to be in London and feels it would be the better move for him to get first-team football soon.

Both Arsenal and Man Utd have a proud tradition of promoting young players, but it’s also the case that there is probably less in the way of fierce competition for places at the Emirates Stadium right now.

Unai Emery could do with more competition for unconvincing performers like Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in attacking midfield, so Martinelli could in theory get opportunities sooner than one might think.