Jose Mourinho reveals fresh Paul Pogba snub story from his time at Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has aimed a fresh dig in the direction of his former player Paul Pogba.

According to Record, the Portuguese tactician was referring to the France international indirectly as he told an anecdote about a way the player snubbed him and the rest of his team-mates after a game.

Mourinho claims Pogba wanted to leave in his own car, a Rolls Royce, which the 26-year-old has been seen going to and from training sessions in, rather than join the rest of the United team on the team coach.

“I had a Manchester United player [indirectly referring to Pogba] who wanted to leave the stadium after a game on his new Rolls Royce and not the coach of the team,” Mourinho is quoted by Record.

This certainly doesn’t paint Pogba in the best of lights, though it’s worth noting just how much the former Juventus man has improved since Mourinho left to be replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mourinho and Pogba clearly didn’t seem a good fit together, so it may well be that the bad atmosphere at the club at the time contributed to the player’s behaviour in this instance – that is, if Mourinho isn’t just making the whole thing up to take another swipe at his former player!