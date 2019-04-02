Photo: Neil Warnock trolled by Transport for Greater Manchester after furious rant ahead of Man City clash

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock was not a happy man at the weekend after his side’s defeat to Chelsea left him seething over decisions from the officials.

The Blues sealed a dramatic late win on Sunday, but there was huge controversy over their equaliser as Cesar Azpilicueta appeared to be offside.

That in turn led to a furious Warnock suggesting he could play his U23s side against Man City on Wednesday night, given he was fed up with wrong decisions being made by the officials which were proving costly in their bid to avoid relegation this season.

“We keep getting knock-backs. I will probably play the U23s on Wednesday against Manchester City and try to keep it down to 10 or 11,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun.

“It doesn’t matter who you play at the minute, it is who has a flag in his hand and who has a whistle.”

It’s highly unlikely that Warnock will actually carry out the threat as he’s more than likely just going to land himself in more trouble with the FA, as that would surely be in breach of the ethics of the game while also handing an unfair advantage to Man City in the title race.

Despite that, the team at the Transport for Greater Manchester have had a laugh at his expense, as seen in the image below, as they have suggested that Man City will face Cardiff U23s on Wednesday night, and so traffic delays are to be expected.

Jokes aside, it’s a crucial game for both sides as Pep Guardiola knows a win will move his men back to the top of the table above Liverpool, while Warnock’s side are still five points adrift of safety with just seven games to be played.