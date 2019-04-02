Star snubs Liverpool and Arsenal for transfer to play under iconic manager

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has reportedly decided to choose a transfer to Real Madrid as his next destination.

The France international is nearing the end of his contract and will be a free agent in the summer, sparking plenty of speculation over his future in recent times.

Unsurprisingly, some big names have been linked as suitors for Rabiot, with the Daily Mirror linking him with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

However, Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, as translated and reported by Calciomercato, states the 23-year-old has opted for Real Madrid due to the desire to work under French legend Zinedine Zidane, who recently returned to the Bernabeu as manager after ten months away.

This could be a real blow for Liverpool and Arsenal, both of whom could really have benefited from landing a player as good as Rabiot on a free transfer.

Arsenal in particular don’t have the kind of money of their big six rivals, and would rarely have had a realistic shot of competing for a signing like this, who could have given them a cheap replacement for Aaron Ramsey.

Liverpool, meanwhile, also look in need of more options in the middle of the park after a disappointing season from Naby Keita and a lack of real depth in that position.