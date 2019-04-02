This impressive 78-game Man Utd run comes to an end after defeat to Wolves

Man Utd suffered their third defeat in their last four games across all competitions after losing to Wolves in their Premier League clash on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils had bounced back at the weekend with a win over Watford as they remain in contention for a top-four finish this season to secure a return to the Champions League next year.

However, they were unable to build on that at Molineux, having also lost to Wolves in the FA Cup prior to the international break.

Despite the fact that Scott McTominay gave them the lead with a wonderful strike for his first goal for the club, Diogo Jota and a Chris Smalling own goal ensured that the game was turned on its head and the Red Devils return to Manchester empty-handed.

Further, a hugely impressive run was halted in midweek, as Man Utd’s 78-game Premier League unbeaten run when scoring the first goal came to an end, with the last time it happened being back in August 2015, as noted in the tweet below.

While that will be a disappointment in itself as clubs are surely quite proud of putting such a run together, there will be more prominent concerns for Solskjaer to deal with this week as he looks to get his side back on track immediately.

United are back in action against Barcelona in the Champions League next week, and they can ill-afford a disappointing result in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

As for their Premier League aspirations, they remain just a point adrift of Tottenham in fourth place, although both Spurs and Arsenal have a game in hand and can now stretch their lead over Man Utd while Chelsea also remain firmly in the hunt too.