The Barcelona hierarchy will reportedly hold a meeting next week to discuss up to six transfer deals which could materialise this summer.

The Catalan giants remain in the hunt for a treble this season, and face a decisive week of fixtures which could take them ever closer to La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey glory.

SEE MORE: Club chief delivers defiant message to Barcelona over €120m transfer target

However, speculation continues to suggest that the club are planning their summer transfer market simultaneously, as they look to strengthen coach Ernesto Valverde’s squad further ahead of next season.

As noted by BBC Sport, they are already expected to splash out €75m+ on Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong to bolster their midfield, but that potentially will be one of many deals that they make this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, after the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Manchester United next week, the Barcelona hierarchy will sit down and strategise their moves in the transfer market.

Matthijs de Ligt, a left back and a striker are said to be the main priorities in terms of potential signings, with Filipe Luis, Alex Moreno, Alberto Moreno, Nacho Monreal and Goran Bradaric named as options to add depth behind Jordi Alba.

As for a striker, it’s suggested that is just a two-man shortlist consisting of Luka Jovic and Antoine Griezmann, and so it remains to be seen just how much money the La Liga champions have to spend this summer and how they split their budget to address two key areas of the squad.

In order to perhaps create space in the squad for new arrivals and to help fund their own transfer moves, the report adds that three players could be at risk of being made available this summer, with Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti and Ivan Rakitic said to be under threat.

Allowing all three to leave in one window seems highly unlikely, but that will surely depend on the possible offers that come in for them which could convince Barcelona to sell and reshuffle the squad slightly with the likes of De Ligt, De Jong and Jovic potentially ready to step in and replace them.