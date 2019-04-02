Unai Emery eyes move for creative winger with 11 assists to bolster Arsenal’s attack

Arsenal have been paired with an interest in Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser and could launch a bid to sign him this summer.

The 25-year-old has impressed for the Cherries this season, bagging seven goals and 11 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

With Aaron Ramsey’s impending exit from Arsenal in mind this summer, the Gunners will need to fill that void in the final third while generally trying to improve the squad, particularly if they successfully manage to qualify for the Champions League.

Unai Emery has various options in attack, but the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all flourish in more central roles.

In turn, the Spanish tactician could do with adding quality width to his squad, and Fraser could arguably fit the bill.

According to The Mirror, the Scottish international is on the Arsenal transfer shortlist, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he emerges as a priority ahead of next season or if the Gunners consider other targets depending on whether or not they can secure a top-four finish this season.

Fraser has predominantly been used on the left wing this year, but can play on the opposite flank or through the middle, and so that versatility will also surely be a factor that plays in his favour.

If Arsenal have ambitions of pushing on after this season and challenging for major honours, more will be needed in the squad.

However, it could also be argued that they need to spend their money wisely and given his lack of experience at the highest level, question marks could be raised over Fraser being a suitable long-term investment for the club and so they have to be fully convinced in his ability to step up his game another level.