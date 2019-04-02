Video: Scott McTominay scores with superb strike to give Man Utd lead at Wolves

Man Utd started brightly at Wolves on Tuesday night, and they were rewarded with Scott McTominay giving them the lead with an excellent strike from distance.

The pressure is on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players as ultimately they can ill-afford to drop points now in the battle for a top four finish in the Premier League.

Having slipped up at Wolves in the FA Cup not so long ago, this is undoubtedly a tricky fixture for them, but they were given a perfect start early on.

As seen in the video below, after some nice build-up play, McTominay received the ball outside the box and shaped a shot brilliantly into the bottom corner to beat Rui Patricio to register his first ever goal for the club.

It’s a wonderful strike from the 22-year-old, who undoubtedly repaid the faith shown in him by Solskjaer to give him a rare start, and he certainly got off the mark for Man Utd in some style.