Video: Will Hughes produces stunning volley as Watford run riot vs Fulham

Will Hughes produced a fantastic finish in Watford’s clash with Fulham on Tuesday night, as the hosts ran riot at Vicarage Road.

Fulham needed to avoid defeat in order to fend off the looming threat of relegation from the Premier League for another week at least, but it doesn’t look as though they will evade it for much longer.

After Ryan Babel had drawn them level in the first half after Abdoulaye Doucoure had given the hosts the lead, Watford took complete control of the encounter after the break with three goals in quick succession after the hour mark.

Hughes, Troy Deeney and Kiko Femenia all found the back of the net, but as seen in the video below, the pick of the goals was certainly that from Hughes.

Following a corner which was cleared by the Fulham defence, the ball dropped kindly for Hughes on the edge of the box and he did the rest with a sensational first-time volley as he sent his effort sailing into the back of the net.