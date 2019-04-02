Zinedine Zidane delivers transfer blow to Man Utd, remains coy on future of Courtois

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted that Raphael Varane is going nowhere, although didn’t quite offer the same assurances to Thibaut Courtois.

It has been a disastrous campaign for the Spanish giants this year, as they look set to end it empty-handed and having sacked Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

Zidane has returned after his trophy-laden first stint in charge, but based on performances this season coupled with stalwarts needing to be replaced as well as the void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo needing to be properly addressed, it promises to be a busy summer at the Bernabeu.

However, one man who isn’t leaving any time soon if Zidane has his say is Varane, who clearly features heavily in his plans for the future.

As noted by The Mirror, the French international has been linked with a move to Man Utd, while it’s been suggested that they would have to break the transfer world record for a defender to sign him.

However, it appears as though the Red Devils will have to switch their focus elsewhere, as Zidane has suggested that he has no desire to see his compatriot leave the Bernabeu.

“I cannot imagine a future without Varane and I don’t want to,” said Zidane, as noted by the Mirror. “He’s a young player, he has been here for eight years and he is doing very well. I’m not going to comment on what is being said outside.

“The important thing is what the player tells me and for now he’s at the best club in the world, he’s won a lot of things and I think he is in a good place.”

While that seemingly clears up any doubts over Varane’s future at Real Madrid, the same can’t be said for Courtois based on what Zidane added on Tuesday.

As noted by The Mirror, the French tactician has insisted that the issues surrounding his first-choice goalkeeper will be resolved ahead of next season, but given the tone of the report and given that Courtois has struggled this season, it’s suggested that it could be the Belgian shot-stopper who suffers in such a scenario.

“I assure you that next year there will be no debate about the goalkeeper,” Zidane added.

“Whether I will play with a regular goalkeeper next year? That depends on the keepers that I will have in my squad. At the moment I have three good ones.

“But there will be certainly no debate, I tell you that now. It’s going to be pretty clear.”

It remains to be seen if that means Courtois will be his first choice ‘keeper next season, or if the former Chelsea man will be axed and Zidane returns to his trusted shot-stopper from his first stint in charge, Keylor Navas.