Unai Emery already eyeing three potential Denis Suarez replacements as part of Arsenal transfer plans

Arsenal reportedly have their eye on three attacking midfield signings for the summer transfer window after a lack of impact made by loanee Denis Suarez.

The Spain international has barely featured in an underwhelming spell since moving to the Emirates Stadium in January on a deal until the end of the season.

And it could be that Arsenal are already working to replace him by looking into signing the likes of Ryan Fraser, Cristian Pavon or Leandro Trossard this summer, according to football.london.

This follows recent speculation that manager Unai Emery has already more or less decided against keeping Suarez beyond the end of his loan spell, according to the Sun.

The Gunners may also look to bring in upgrades on the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who have been inconsistent this season and who perhaps look some way off the standard required if Emery is to turn this team into genuine contenders for silverware.

Fraser has shone at Bournemouth and could be a fine addition, looking perhaps the stand-out target among those three, though Pavon and Trossard could also potentially improve this Arsenal squad.