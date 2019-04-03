Gareth Bale and two other Real Madrid players on offer to Liverpool in huge potential transfer deal

Liverpool could reportedly be offered the signings of Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio or James Rodriguez from Real Madrid as the Spanish giants chase the signing of Sadio Mane.

This is the latest on the Mane transfer saga from Don Balon, who report that Liverpool have placed a ridiculous price tag on the Senegal international’s head to scare Madrid off.

Marca have recently claimed Mane would be open to a move to Real, but it looks like it could be a complicated deal to get done.

Don Balon suggest Los Blancos will try to get the 26-year-old’s price down by including a player in the deal, with Bale, Asensio and loaned-out midfielder Rodriguez the names mentioned.

Any of these could undoubtedly appeal to the Reds, who look in need of more options and depth in the attacking midfield department after a lack of impact from last summer’s signings Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita.

However, it remains to be seen if LFC would see it worth losing Mane over.