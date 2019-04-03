Barcelona close to sealing departure of midfield star as club receive €18M transfer offer

Barcelona have reportedly received an offer from Argentine giants Boca Juniors for midfield star Arturo Vidal.

Vidal has proven to be a useful signing for Barcelona so far this season, with the Chilean’s tenacious nature and vast experience coming in handy on more than one occasion for the Blaugrana this term.

However, it seems like the former Juventus man’s time at the club could be coming to an end just a number of months after it started.

As per Don Balon, Barca are weighing up the idea of getting rid of the ageing midfielder, with the Spanish giants keen to bring in around €22M if they are to let him leave.

The report also notes that Boca have submitted an offer of €18M for the Chilean international, which the club have turned down, with the report stating further that an agreement between the two clubs for the midfielder is ‘not far away’.

Barca should probably sell Vidal in the near future, as with the midfielder set to turn 32 later this year, the former Bayern Munich man doesn’t have many seasons of European top flight football left in him.

Vidal has been a good signing for Barca, and his experience in a competition like the Champions League could prove to be useful in the club’s attempts to win the treble this year.

Might be worth keeping an eye on this one folks, as it looks a deal isn’t far from being agreed…