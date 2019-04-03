Borussia Dortmund have brilliantly trolled Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci this afternoon with a photo of Marco Reus nutmegging him.

You can see the image in the tweet below, which already has over 16,000 retweets despite only being posted about three hours ago at the time of writing.

In case you missed it, this all follows Bonucci’s comments last night after his Juve team-mate Moise Kean was subjected to racist chanting by Cagliari fans.

The young striker then scored and celebrated in front of the Cagliari crowd, only for Bonucci to be quoted by Football Italia as saying the blame over the incident was ’50-50′.

Unsurprisingly, this truly unacceptable response has not gone down well, with players notably criticising the Italy international for his words.

And now, Dortmund have simply reminded Bonucci of the time Reus nutmegged him before scoring, as you can see in the video below: