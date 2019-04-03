Chelsea duo Hudson-Odoi and Loftus-Cheek do something no English Blues duo have done in 7 years vs Brighton

Chelsea put in a fine performance against Brighton this evening, as the Blues looked to crank up the pressure on their rivals in the race for the top four.

Goals from Eden Hazard, Olivier Giroud and Ruben Loftus-Cheek saw the home side take a 3-0 lead against the Seagulls, with it looking like the west London side are going to take home all three points against Chris Hughton’s side.

It was a much-needed display from the Blues, who have been in poor form of late, something that has seen them lose ground in the race for the top four.

However, it looks like Maurizio Sarri’s side are returning to form just at the right time, something that’s apparent given their display against Brighton this evening.

Chelsea were so good in fact, that they managed to do something that they haven’t done in seven years.

According to Opta, Ruben-Loftus Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi bagging assists tonight means that today’s game against Brighton is the first time the Blues have had two English players pick up an assist in the same game since John Terry and Ashley Cole did it against Bolton in 2012.

2 – Chelsea have had two English players (Hudson-Odoi & Loftus-Cheek) assist a goal in the same Premier League match for the first time since January 2012 against Bolton (Terry and A. Cole). Lions. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 3, 2019

Both Hudson-Odoi and Loftus-Cheek put in stellar displays against Brighton, with the duo sending Sarri a message over their roles in Chelsea’s squad.

From an England fan’s perspective, this stat is very encouraging to say the least…