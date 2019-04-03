Menu

“Can’t play together” – Two Chelsea players criticised as some Blues fans still not happy despite lead vs Brighton

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Some Chelsea fans are proving hard to satisfy this evening, despite Maurizio Sarri making a number of changes to his line up to take on Brighton.

And so far it’s worked pretty well, with popular Blues wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi getting his first Premier League start and marking it with a fine assist for Olivier Giroud’s goal.

Of course, Chelsea could realistically expect to be doing better than just being 1-0 up at half time against a team like Brighton, so perhaps supporters do have some justification for not being entirely convinced.

MORE: Eden Hazard to Real Madrid: Los Blancos must fork out €90M fee in order to seal transfer of Chelsea superstar

Many CFC supporters on Twitter right now are complaining about Jorginho in particular, with many also questioning the general midfield partnership of him and N’Golo Kante.

The pair certainly haven’t gelled and don’t look too compatible together, often taking up the kind of positions the other would ideally like to be in, which has mostly resulted in Kante having to play in an unfamiliar role further forward.

Here’s what Chelsea fans are saying at half time…

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Jorginho Maurizio Sarri N'Golo Kante