“Can’t play together” – Two Chelsea players criticised as some Blues fans still not happy despite lead vs Brighton

Some Chelsea fans are proving hard to satisfy this evening, despite Maurizio Sarri making a number of changes to his line up to take on Brighton.

And so far it’s worked pretty well, with popular Blues wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi getting his first Premier League start and marking it with a fine assist for Olivier Giroud’s goal.

Of course, Chelsea could realistically expect to be doing better than just being 1-0 up at half time against a team like Brighton, so perhaps supporters do have some justification for not being entirely convinced.

Many CFC supporters on Twitter right now are complaining about Jorginho in particular, with many also questioning the general midfield partnership of him and N’Golo Kante.

The pair certainly haven’t gelled and don’t look too compatible together, often taking up the kind of positions the other would ideally like to be in, which has mostly resulted in Kante having to play in an unfamiliar role further forward.

Here’s what Chelsea fans are saying at half time…

I am convinced Jorginho and kante is the reason of Chelsea struggles, both can’t play together. — R (@RH0450) April 3, 2019

The Jorginho – Kante dynamic isn't fully smooth yet. Can't have both pushing forward at the same time — #4. (@ThatMunichNight) April 3, 2019

Decent first half from the boys. My only question would be – do we need both Jorginho and Kante on the pitch when playing these teams? — ChelseaFC Fan base (@CFC_Trueblues) April 3, 2019

Lots of limitations in Jorginho's game: he doesn't trust his long ball ability, so can't accelerate width play, doesn't shoot, and also weak in challenges. Meanwhile Kante isn't that useful going forward. So #cfc are weak in defending counters. Difficult system for these players. — Purview (@abdul_semi) April 3, 2019

Good to see CHO and Loftus-Cheek, Odoi and Emerson in a same lineup. This should be interesting.. only problem is Kante still playing out of position with Jorginho being in a team he clearly isn't suited in. Chelsea — The boy has no name (@DouglasCibala) April 3, 2019

my own points for sarri, never starts alonslow, Pedro, William, Barkley, even jorghinho and pls restore Kante to his position. And always starts Giroud!!!! #CHEBHA — Akindunn daniel (@innudnika) April 3, 2019

I'm sorry but no matter how much Sarri as well as some Chelsea fans want Kante to be this attacking box to box midfielder it will never happen. #CHEBHA #CFC — Kawhi Stan (@TheVokality) April 3, 2019

Sarri is clearly the problem. This should be the FIRST team every time. (Except jorginho) @youneshh @NiiNiiFC @ChelseaFC — CrulzCreigns (@CrulzCreigns) April 3, 2019