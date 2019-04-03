Chelsea prepared to make U-turn on £32m star’s future at the club if transfer ban is upheld

Chelsea are ready to grant Tiemoue Bakayoko a second chance at Stamford Bridge if they are unable to sign any new players this summer.

The Blues were issued with a transfer ban earlier in the year after allegedly breaking rules surrounding the signing of minors from foreign clubs, which could mean they will be unable to bring in any new faces until the summer of 2020.

The club are currently awaiting the final decision on an appeal, but in the event that the ban is upheld, preparations are already being made ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

According to The Sun, Chelsea’s current legal issues could see them make a complete U-turn on Bakayoko’s future, who is currently plying his trade in Italy with AC Milan on a season-long loan deal.

The Sun reports that the Rossoneri are interested in signing the Frenchman permanently at the end of the season, but they are unwilling to meet the £32 million asking price Chelsea have slapped on the midfielder’s head at the moment.

The Blues are, therefore, considering recalling Bakayoko to bolster Maurizio Sarri’s squad, but only if they are ultimately unable to do any business in the transfer market over the next year.

The 34-year-old has been a fixture in Gennaro Gattuso’s starting XI at the San Siro this term, racking up 34 appearances across all competitions and impressing with his displays in the middle of the park.

His performances have reminded supporters and experts exactly why Chelsea decided to sign him from AS Monaco in 2017, however, The Sun states that Gattuso is reluctant to let him return to his parent club.

Sarri will need all the help he can get if he has no option to strengthen his current squad later in the year and a fully fit and firing Bakayoko could make a huge difference to his plans.

Granted, his debut season in the Premier League went down like a lead balloon, but he is still young enough to reignite his career and he has proved he has the mentality to turn things around during his time in Milan.

This story is definitely one to keep an eye on over the next few weeks, with Chelsea set to learn their fate in the transfer market in front of a FIFA committee on April 11.