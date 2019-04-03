Plan in place for Chelsea loan signing next season

It seems there is reportedly a plan in place for Chelsea’s on-loan midfielder Mateo Kovacic for next season.

Real Madrid expect the Croatia international to return to the Bernabeu from Stamford Bridge, and to most likely sell him on from there, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish giants have a long list of players out on loan this season and Don Balon suggest they will mostly offload them in the summer to raise funds for some of their big-name transfer targets.

Kovacic initially looked promising at Chelsea, but it would not be hugely surprising if the Blues did not take up an option to sign him permanently.

The 24-year-old has not really lived up to his potential in recent years at either Chelsea or Real Madrid, having looked an outstanding young player at Inter Milan.

It remains to be seen who could be in for Kovacic next, but there’s no doubt he could make a fine signing for some slightly less big clubs if he is available for a reasonable price this summer.