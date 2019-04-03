England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will reportedly avoid prosecution for his involvement in a brawl at a pub that left a bouncer with a black eye.

According to The Sun, England’s Number 1 will avoid prosecution after he apologised to the off-duty bouncer that was left with a black eye when he attempted to stop the brawl.

It’s understood that the off-duty security guard – Andy Dewar, told police that he wouldn’t be pressing charges against the former Sunderland star as Pickford apologised for his actions during the brawl.

According to an earlier report from The Sun, the stopper spent most of the day drinking with pals.

Pickford was subjected to abuse during the night, with people at the pub calling the England No.1 ‘butter fingers’ and ‘small arms’, things eventually escalated later in the night:

Jordan Pickford out drinking on an empty head #ButterFingers ? pic.twitter.com/v3PaI0ktlI — Belfast Red ? (@BelfastRedYNWA) April 1, 2019

According to the MailOnline, Pickford was back home in Sunderland to spend time with his fiancee – Megan Davison’s family on Mother’s Day, the report highlights that the brawl was started because the pubgoers who’d been abusing Pickford for most of the night, turned their attention to his fiancee.

It’s understood that Pickford’s fiancee was called a ‘fat c**t’ and a ‘slag’, this made Pickford see red and the brawl followed.

The entire incident, from the name-calling to the brawl is above and it’s clear that Pickford was livid with the pubgoers.

Pickford was spotted arriving at Everton’s training ground for the first time since the incident yesterday:

Jordan Pickford arrived at Everton's training ground ahead of his meeting with Everton bosses Pickford was involved in an altercation in Sunderland in the early hours of Monday morning pic.twitter.com/Dku4CTUT6X — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) April 3, 2019

The Sun also reported that Pickford held talks with Everton manager Marco Silva and director of football Marcel Brands yesterday afternoon, it’s understood that Everton are going to investigate the incident.

It’s unfortunate that Pickford was subjected to such cruel abuse whilst heading back home to spend time with family.

Pickford has struggled to deliver the same kind of performances he does for England, for Everton – the 25-year-old has made mistakes in high-profile games this season which has seen some fans question his reliability.

Last month, Pickford lost his head after his errors cost Everton in their 3-2 defeat to Newcastle, with the ace being Sunderland through and through he was subjected to abuse from Newcastle fans and this definitely got to the star as he argued with Newcastle fans whilst leaving the pitch.