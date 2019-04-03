Video: Christian Eriksen scores after superb run by Harry Kane as Tottenham close in on first victory in new stadium

Tottenham have gone 2-0 up against Crystal Palace in the Premier League tonight as Christian Eriksen’s goal looks to be sending them to a first win in their new stadium.

Spurs are playing their first competitive match at their new home ground this evening, and Eriksen has added to Son Heung-min’s earlier strike to surely finish off visitors Palace.

Watch the Eriksen goal video above as the Denmark international finishes well after the ball falls to him in the box following a fine solo run by Harry Kane.

Tottenham fans will hope this can be the start of a very bright new era for the club.