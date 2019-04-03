Video: Real Madrid woes continue under Zidane as Guedes powers fine goal past Navas

Real Madrid’s terrible season isn’t getting a whole lot better despite the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager.

Valencia have taken a 1-0 lead in this evening’s clash in La Liga, with Portuguese winger Goncalo Guedes scoring a fine powerful effort.

| GOAL! | Goncalo Guedes breaks the deadlock at Mestalla! A fine strike that sneaks its way past Keylor Navas… pic.twitter.com/RRbzwsfUdY — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) April 3, 2019

Watch the Guedes goal video clip above as he steers the ball in at the near post, beating Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas with the speed of his shot.

Can Los Blancos possibly turn things around tonight at the Mestalla as they look to end this season on at least a bit of a high?