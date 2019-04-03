Video: Hudson-Odoi shows he’s human after all with embarrassing air shot for Chelsea vs Brighton

Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi can seemingly do no wrong for the most part when he steps out onto a football pitch.

Well, tonight he showed he is human with an embarrassing air shot as he tried to make contact with the ball.

Watch the video above as Hudson-Odoi gets his timing all wrong and hilariously misses the ball, falling in a heap on the floor instead.

The 18-year-old is certainly a talent, but he’ll still need a bit of extra work on the training ground to get this kind of chance right in the future!