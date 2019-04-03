“I want to clarify my feelings” – Leonardo Bonucci issues new statement on Instagram regarding comments on Moise Kean racist abuse

Juventus and Italy star Leonardo Bonucci has issued a new statement on his personal Instagram account regarding his comments on the racist abuse Moise Kean suffered during the Old Lady’s 2-0 win over Cagliari.

Kean was the subject of racist abuse during his side’s 2-0 won over Cagliari on Tuesday, with the player’s celebration after scoring in the match leading to Bonucci commenting on the situation.

Moise Kean was victim of racist chants at Calgari tonight. Scored. Celebrated in front of the fans who booed him. Matuidi has gone to back him but post FT Bonucci says he "shouldn't have done that". Still a long way to go. pic.twitter.com/O9rTM3XzEs — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) April 2, 2019

According to Football Italia, Bonucci stated that “there were racist jeers after the goal, Blaise heard it and was angered. I think the blame is 50-50, because Moise shouldn’t have done that”.

These comments have seen a whole host of footballers slate Bonucci, something that seems to have lead to the player himself commenting on his comments this evening.

Bonucci took to his Instagram account to speak out about his thoughts on his comments, stating that “I want to clarify my feelings. Yesterday I was interviewed right at the end of the game, and my words have been clearly misunderstood, probably because I was too hasty in the way I expressed my thoughts.”

Racism in football is a huge problem, and Bonucci’s original comments on Kean’s celebration were out of order and simply incorrect.

Despite his attempts to amend his actions, fans and players alike won’t forget Bonucci’s original comments on the situations, ones that will not help football and it’s battle to kick racism out of the sport once and for all.