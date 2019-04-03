Video: Leroy Sane lashes in superb second goal for Manchester City vs Cardiff

Leroy Sane has lashed in a delightful low drive for Manchester City’s second goal of the game against Cardiff City in the Premier League this evening.

This always looked like a fixture that should be a bit of a formality for Pep Guardiola’s side, and it’s proving that way so far as they go in at half time with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Kevin De Bruyne scored a fine opener and Sane’s is even better as he made a difficult finish from outside the box look so stunningly simple.

The Germany international is one of the best players in the Premier League on his day and is really turning on the style tonight.