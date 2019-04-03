Ruben Loftus-Cheek has scored to make it 3-0 to Chelsea against Brighton in tonight’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The England international isn’t always a regular starter for Maurizio Sarri’s side, but has made the most of his opportunity this evening by getting on the score-sheet and surely wrapping up three points for the Blues.

Word on the street is that Paul Pogba watches Ruben Loftus-Cheek highlights before he steps on the pitch.pic.twitter.com/2FeqRUPKsj — Ayden (@AddictedToCFC) April 3, 2019

And what a way to do it as well, with Loftus-Cheek curling in an absolute beauty from long range right into the top corner of the Brighton net.

An unstoppable effort from a popular young player who should surely be getting more opportunities at Stamford Bridge.