Video: Ruben Loftus-Cheek scores screamer to make it Chelsea 3-0 Brighton

Chelsea FC
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has scored to make it 3-0 to Chelsea against Brighton in tonight’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The England international isn’t always a regular starter for Maurizio Sarri’s side, but has made the most of his opportunity this evening by getting on the score-sheet and surely wrapping up three points for the Blues.

And what a way to do it as well, with Loftus-Cheek curling in an absolute beauty from long range right into the top corner of the Brighton net.

An unstoppable effort from a popular young player who should surely be getting more opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

