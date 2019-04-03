Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek teased Eden Hazard by jokingly tweeting a comparison of two images of their goals against Brighton this evening.

Both players were on the score-sheet with similarly superb efforts against Brighton in their 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge, but Loftus-Cheek seems to think his goal was slightly better!

Eden, I did it better ? pic.twitter.com/nOfsQvdIIX — Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) April 3, 2019

In fairness, there’s not a lot between them, with Loftus-Cheek’s finish perhaps more aesthetically pleasing to watch, but Hazard getting points for the way he left a defender on his backside with some sublime skill before taking the shot.

I think we can all agree, however, that these are two fine photos of the goals in the England international’s tweet.

UPDATE: And we have a response from Eden Hazard!