“Time to cash in” – A surprising number of Man United fans want star player sold after Wolves defeat

Manchester United suffered a bad result away to Wolves this week, with David de Gea far from convincing as they were beaten 2-1 in their Premier League clash at Molineux.

This comes as De Gea’s future at Old Trafford looks in some doubt, as he’ll be in the final year of his United contract next season, with seemingly little sign of a renewal being on the horizon.

This has seen the Daily Mirror link the Spain international with Real Madrid recently, while it’s also been claimed that Paris Saint-Germain could take advantage of his contract situation, according to the Sun.

While this could be a huge blow for United after years of world class service from De Gea, there have been some signs this season that the 28-year-old could be past his peak now and going a little downhill.

After witnessing him looking so poor against Wolves, some United fans – in fact, a surprisingly high amount – can now be seen on Twitter suggesting that it might not actually be a bad time to cash in on the player if there is interest in him…

Unpopular opinion this will be but; David De Gea looks like a player whose desire to perform for Man Utd have gone. I think this is reflected in the mistakes he's making. If we get a good offer, than I think we should sell. #MUFC — Vish Parmar (@VisheyP) April 3, 2019

I am not against new deal for De Gea, but he needs to improve leadership and a few skills. On the other hand I wouldn’t mind for example to sell him to Real if that will bring us Varane + top goalkeeper like Oblak or even Curtoise. As a team, it would be more balanced. — ManUtdDailyNews (@ManUtdNews24x7) April 3, 2019

Unpopular opinion I couldn’t give a fuck if de gea was to go

Replaceable…

his heads also elsewhere guys been a calamity of late

Same with pogba if your heads elsewhere fuck off.. — Sam Perry (@Sam_perry98) April 3, 2019

Some unsolicited transfer advice for Solsjkaer #MUFC

De Gea – As good as he is, gets unsettled every season. Sell, buy new

Smalling, Bailly, Lindelof, Fred – Keep

Pogba – Keep with an eye to sell

Jones, Sanchez, Lukaku, Matic – Sell

Herrera, Mata – try to keep but OK to go — ??riginal Cii (@originalcii) April 3, 2019

Sell Pogba and De Gea. — Aryan Babber (@aryanbabber12) April 3, 2019

Just gonna say it straight , no matter how good de gea has been for us it’s time for him to go. This season he must have cost us at least 9 points and that’s clearly a keeper who’s lost all heart for the club because by his standards it’s pathetic — Mo Suriya (@mosuriya_) April 3, 2019

De Gea should be benched till they sort out his contract or till they sell him… Hes making stupid mistakes on purpose — @Envor (@Envor16) April 2, 2019

If Herrera and Mata are leaving then it's pretty likely De gea is too. I personally would sell if he wont accept 300k a week. Wage structure needs to be brought under control and his level has dropped this season. — Aaron Collins (@shardman1981) April 3, 2019

How De Gea keeps getting credit is staggering what’s he suppose to be doing during that second goal last night? Massively overrated! Think Utd should off load him and cash in! — Fraser Stevens ???V.S (@Fraser_Stevens1) April 3, 2019

I would cash in on de gea if his performances are down to money. — KxngK (@kingkayofficial) April 3, 2019