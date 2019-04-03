Menu

“Time to cash in” – A surprising number of Man United fans want star player sold after Wolves defeat

Manchester United suffered a bad result away to Wolves this week, with David de Gea far from convincing as they were beaten 2-1 in their Premier League clash at Molineux.

This comes as De Gea’s future at Old Trafford looks in some doubt, as he’ll be in the final year of his United contract next season, with seemingly little sign of a renewal being on the horizon.

This has seen the Daily Mirror link the Spain international with Real Madrid recently, while it’s also been claimed that Paris Saint-Germain could take advantage of his contract situation, according to the Sun.

While this could be a huge blow for United after years of world class service from De Gea, there have been some signs this season that the 28-year-old could be past his peak now and going a little downhill.

After witnessing him looking so poor against Wolves, some United fans – in fact, a surprisingly high amount – can now be seen on Twitter suggesting that it might not actually be a bad time to cash in on the player if there is interest in him…

