Manchester United submit £64m transfer bid for in-demand attacker

Manchester United have reportedly made a £64million transfer bid for Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who is a man in demand.

The Brazil international has struggled in his time at the Nou Camp, but looks to have offers from Man Utd, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, according to Don Balon.

Coutinho could well end up being a fine signing for United, who surely need to be thinking about replacing Alexis Sanchez this summer after his disastrous form since he joined the club from Arsenal midway through last season.

Don Balon claim United have made an offer for Coutinho, but it looks unlikely to be enough to persuade Barca to let the struggling former Liverpool star go just yet.

The report says Coutinho’s team-mates want him gone, but one imagines Barcelona will want much more for the player considering how much they spent on bringing him to La Liga last season.

The 26-year-old may well revive his career in the Premier League again, but at the moment it looks unlikely that any club will want to gamble too much money on him, while Barcelona also surely won’t sell him on the cheap.