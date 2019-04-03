(Photo) Man United star Paul Pogba sends classy message to Moise Kean following racist abuse

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has sent a message of solidarity to Juventus star Moise Kean after he suffered racist taunts in yesterday’s game against Cagliari.

The Italian youngster ended up getting the best possible revenge on the home crowd by scoring and celebrating in front of them, but it’s certainly depressing and worrying to be witnessing so many racist incidents both at home and abroad in 2019.

Earlier this season, Raheem Sterling had racist abuse shouted at him by a Chelsea fan at Stamford Bridge, while he and others also complained of monkey chants during England’s win away to Montenegro in the recent international break.

Pogba has shown his class with this photo on his Instagram page supporting Kean, with the caption: “I support every fight against racism, we’re all equal. Good Italians wake up, you can’t let a small racist group speak for you.”