Manchester United ready to pay £59M to beat Manchester City to transfer of exciting prospect

Manchester United are reportedly ready to fork out €70m (£59m) in order to beat rivals Man City to the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri.

Rodri, otherwise known as Rodrigo, has managed to establish himself as a first team regular at the Wanda Metropolitano this season following his move from Villarreal in the summer, despite being at the young age of just 22.

And it seems like the player’s performances for Los Rojiblancos has caught the eye of a number of Europe’s top clubs.

According to Marca, who are reporting and translating a report from Onda Cero, Man United are willing to pay the player’s €70M (£59m) release clause to sign him this summer, with City, Bayern Munich and PSG all willing to do the same.

United haven’t got many over City in recent years, something that means we’re sure all Red Devils fans would be desperate to see their side beat the Citizens to the signing of Rodri.

Rodri has proven to be a very effective defensive midfielder for Atletico this season, something United could definitely do with considering their defensive troubles this year.

United have been lacklustre in defence this year, and some extra protection in front of the club’s backline could be what the Red Devils need to solve their defensive issues.

And Rodri has shown during his time in Spain that he’s more than capable of providing this extra defensive protection, something the club will need if they are to challenge for the Premier League title in the coming seasons.