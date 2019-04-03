Video: Chelsea youngster scores outrageous penalty in UEFA Youth League

Chelsea youngster Marc Guehi scored a superbly cheeky penalty for the Blues in the UEFA Youth League today.

Watch the goal video below as the 18-year-old stroked the ball into the back of the net without even taking a run-up, catching the opposition goalkeeper completely off-guard.

What on earth? A ZERO step run-up in the UEFA Youth League semi-final! Take a bow, Marc Guehi ?pic.twitter.com/fkDtXPIAYa — FOOTY.COM (@footydotcom_) April 3, 2019

It’s certainly impressive to be able to generate enough power like this, and we wonder if this is a technique that could catch on.

We’ve seen players do interesting things from the penalty spot before, with the famous ‘panenka’ chip perhaps the most popular ‘trick’ spot-kick, but this is another new and interesting technique.