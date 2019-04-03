MLS club offer Manchester United star two-year deal

One of Manchester United’s longest-serving players is destined for the exit door at Old Trafford this summer, according to the star’s father.

According to Mirror Football via Ecuadorian radio station Area Deportiva, Luis Valencia – the father of Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia, there is a two-year contract offer on Valencia’s table from an MLS club.

Valencia’s contract with the Red Devils expires this summer and with the 33-year-old struggling with injuries this season, the club don’t appear as though they will be offering the right-back a new contract.

Valencia joined the Old Trafford outfit in the summer of 2009 from Wigan, this will mean the star is set to leave the club just before ten years of service are up for him.

Earlier this month Valencia’s father revealed that his time was definitely up in Manchester but also hinted that there could still be some options for the powerful right-back to stay in the Premier League.

Whilst speaking to Ecuadorian media outlet El Universo, the star’s dad revealed this:

“He definitely will not continue in Manchester,”

“He wants a change in the air and the club is not going to renew [his contract] either. Like everything in life, everything comes to an end.

“Arsenal, West Ham, Inter Milan and one club from China are options, but in football everything is changing.

“He wants to choose the best option, but above all he wants to sign a contract for two years.

“Not for the money but for peace and hopefully, he told me, be hired by a team that fights for important things.”

Valencia has been a wonderful servant for the Red Devils, making an impressive 338 appearances in almost 10 years – the Ecuadorian has established himself as a cult hero to the United faithful.