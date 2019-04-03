Video: Team concede immediately after celebrating wonder-goal with a selfie

This has to be one of the most incredible quick-fire exchange of goals we’ve seen in football – with a Moroccan team punished for celebrating a goal with a selfie.

Just watch this insane video below as one team scores with a superb strike, only to take a little too long with an attempted Instagram story celebration on the sidelines.

The award for most ridiculous penalty conceded goes to Youssoufia Berrechid. Mohammed El Fakih and his teammates celebrates 1-0 by doing a "Balotelli selfie". Meanwhile, Mouloudia Oujda restart the game and get a penalty. The Instagram story was never uploaded ? #Botola pic.twitter.com/i2OscIsEcX — Maghrib Foot (@MaghribFoot) April 3, 2019

The referee allows the game to restart before the players can properly get back into position, and they end up conceding a penalty.

Their opponents then score the resulting spot-kick, surely making them feel very silly indeed!