Video: Team concede immediately after celebrating wonder-goal with a selfie

This has to be one of the most incredible quick-fire exchange of goals we’ve seen in football – with a Moroccan team punished for celebrating a goal with a selfie.

Just watch this insane video below as one team scores with a superb strike, only to take a little too long with an attempted Instagram story celebration on the sidelines.

The referee allows the game to restart before the players can properly get back into position, and they end up conceding a penalty.

Their opponents then score the resulting spot-kick, surely making them feel very silly indeed!

