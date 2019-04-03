Brazilian footballing legend Pele has reportedly been taken to hospital in Paris due to a tetanus problem.

French sources, as translated by the Mirror, suggest the former World Cup winner’s life is not in danger, despite the seriousness of the condition.

Pele is one of the greatest players to have ever played the game and continues to be worshipped by those who love football even today, decades after his retirement.

It’s claimed he was vising Kylian Mbappe in Paris before suffering high fevers and being admitted into hospital in the French capital.

The 78-year-old will now be monitored by doctors over the next few hours as they decide on the next course of action.