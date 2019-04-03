Maurizio Sarri has named his lineup for Chelsea’s clash against Brighton tonight, the Italian was slammed for his team selection against Cardiff on Sunday.

Sarri looks to have finally answered calls from the fans, the Italian has made six changes to the side that played Cardiff.

The Blues were extremely fortunate against Cardiff, the Bluebirds should have come away with three points were it not for some poor decision making from the referee. Chelsea can’t afford another performance like that and Sunday’s showing should have been a wake up call to the players.

With the exception of Fulham and Huddersfield – who’ve already been relegated – every side has something to play for and attempting to cruise through games in the first gear will be punished at this stage of the season.

The spark that Chelsea have been missing should be filled in by Callum Hudson-Odoi’s call into the starting lineup, it’s truly astonishing that Sarri hasn’t handed the young star a start in the Premier League until now.

As well as Hudson-Odoi’s inclusion, defenders Emerson and Andreas Christensen come in for Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger respectively. Sunday’s Match-winner Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been given a starting berth, taking the place of Ross Barkley.

Chelsea’s front three is completely different to the one that started against Cardiff, joining Hudson-Odoi in the final third is Olivier Giroud in the place of Gonzalo Higuain and superstar Eden Hazard in the place of Willian.

Check out the Blues’ lineup below:

Callum Hudson-Odoi makes his first @PremierLeague start! ? Here's how we line up for #CHEBHA… pic.twitter.com/amSBpRVF6A — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 3, 2019

Some of Chelsea’s fans were completely over the moon at the starting lineup, it’s fair to say some of today’s inclusions have been a long time coming:

DREAMMMMMMM LINE UPPPPPP

SARRI IN!!!! — WorldWideChels (@WorldWideChels) April 3, 2019

The lineup everyone wants! — IllustriousKante (@H4m3z) April 3, 2019

Inject this into my veins. AC, RLC, CHO. Ahhhh — Lav (@LavCFC) April 3, 2019

Sarri must’ve hit his head and forgot the line up he kept picking before hand. — Danny (@_MajesticMorata) April 3, 2019

Despite their unflattering performances recently, the Blues can still salvage a place in the top four if they deliver a solid performance against Chris Hughton’s side tonight, Chelsea will draw level with Arsenal on points should they win this evening – this is a massive opportunity that the players can’t waste.