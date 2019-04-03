Menu

(Photo) – Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge shows his support to Raheem Sterling and Moise Kean following recent racial abuse

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has shown his support to former teammate Raheem Sterling and Juventus ace Moise Kean over their stand against racial abuse.

19-year-old Juventus attacker Moise Kean was subjected to disgusting racist abuse during the ‘Old Lady’s’ 2-0 win against Cagliari last night, Kean made a stand against the vile fans after his goal in the 85th minute – the ace’s celebration likened Raheem Sterling’s one during England’s recent qualifier against Montenegro.

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci caused a massive stir following the game after he was quoted by Football Italia as saying that the blame over the racist incident was ’50-50?. The defender seemed to think that Kean’s celebration is what made him a target for abuse – it’s quite worrying to see someone in Bonucci’s position taking this stance on the issue.

Check out Sturridge’s message of support below:

Clubs need to do a better job of stamping out racist abuse, things shouldn’t be like they are – it’s 2019.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Daniel Sturridge Moise Kean Raheem Sterling