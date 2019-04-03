Solskjaer warned he’s set to lose key Manchester United star in major summer transfer

Manchester United legend Paul Ince has fired a warning to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the transfer situation involving Paul Pogba.

The France international is once again being linked with a big move away from United this summer, with speculation over his future also dominating headlines when he was unhappy under Jose Mourinho earlier this season.

AS recently claimed Pogba had rejected a new contract with the Red Devils as he sought a move to Spain or Italy, with his agent Mino Raiola already working on getting the player a move.

This would be very worrying indeed for United fans, who will be delighted to finally see Pogba showing his best form after being slow to settle at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has seemingly got the 26-year-old back to his best, but Ince believes he will now quite likely lose his star this summer as he cannot see him sticking around as Real Madrid hover, warning the Norwegian of the job he’ll have to do to convince him to stay.

‘Honestly, I don’t think Pogba will be at Old Trafford next season,’ Ince wrote in his column for Paddy Power.

‘Ole’s come in, changed the way he feels about the game since Jose Mourinho left and because his form has improved, the big boys have come calling again.

‘But I’m not sure Pogba’s ever settled at United since he came back, and a move could be on the cards.

‘It’s Ole’s job to do some convincing now, convince players like Pogba and David de Gea that they’re better off at Old Trafford.’