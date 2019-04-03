Manchester United open talks over major transfer as club ready to sell star for £100m

Manchester United have reportedly initiated contact with Real Madrid over a potential transfer swoop for defender Raphael Varane.

Paris Saint-Germain have also enquired about Varane, who could be available this summer if Real Madrid receive an offer of around £100million, according to the Independent.

Crucially, the report states that the enquiries for the France international have not been rejected by the Spanish giants, who are also linked with some big-name targets in the piece, so may need to sell players to help fund those moves.

Varane would be a fine signing for Man Utd if they could get him, with the club in urgent need of upgrades on players like Phil Jones and Chris Smalling.

Recent results have brought United back down to earth somewhat, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doing a fine job since he replaced Jose Mourinho as manager, but still surely needing backing in the transfer market.

Varane seems an ideal candidate for MUFC, having won major honours at the Bernabeu as well as the World Cup with France last summer.

That quality and experience in the big games could make all the difference for United as they look to return to the top after a difficult few years since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.