Real Madrid confirmed starting XI vs Valencia: Gareth Bale and Isco left on bench by Zidane for tough clash

Real Madrid have announced their starting XI to take on Valencia at the Mestalla this evening, with manager Zinedine Zidane choosing to leave out both Gareth Bale and Isco from his starting XI.

Real take on Valencia away from home in La Liga action tonight, as Los Blancos look to close the gap on rivals Atletico Madrid to just two points going into the final few games of the season.

However, tonight’s game will be far from easy for Real, as Valencia have proven to be a very difficult side to beat this season despite their struggles earlier on in the campaign.

Marcelino’s side have suffered defeat just four times in the league this term, a total that is half the number of games Real have lost.

It seems like Zidane is not taking the game lightly, with the Frenchman naming a near-enough full strength team for tonight’s game.

All of Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema have been elected to start tonight’s game.

However, Zidane has decided to leave both Bale and Isco on the bench, a decision that some may find surprising.

Although the duo haven’t exactly been at their best this season, the pair are still some of the best players Real have at the club, and their exclusion from tonight’s starting XI may raise a few eyebrows amongst Los Blancos’ fan base.

You can check out Real’s starting XI down below. This game should be an exciting one, fingers crossed!