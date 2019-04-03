Manchester United in talks over €200million DOUBLE transfer swoop to spark doubts over Pogba’s future

Manchester United are reportedly working on two potentially world class midfield signings as they eye up Atletico Madrid duo Saul Niguez and Thomas Partey.

Yesterday, Ghana international Partey was linked as a €50million transfer target for United, with the player himself also eager to play in the Premier League.

And today, ESPN add that the Red Devils are chasing Saul Niguez, who could cost the full fee of his release clause – €150m.

In total, that could mean a €200m double raid on Diego Simeone’s side, and must cast some doubt over the future of Paul Pogba at Old Trafford.

The France international has been strongly linked with a transfer away recently, so it may be that these two signings are being lined up to help replace him.

Ander Herrera’s future at Man Utd is also in doubt as he nears the end of his contract and has supposedly agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain already.

If MUFC can replace Pogba and Herrera with Saul and Partey, that would probably end up being pretty good business in difficult circumstances.