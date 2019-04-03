“Should be off” – These fans claim Dele Alli should’ve been handed red card for this incident in Spurs vs Crystal Palace

Fans flocked to Twitter to claim that Spurs midfielder Dele Alli should’ve been sent off for a dive in the north London side’s clash against Crystal Palace.

Tonight’s game against the Eagles is Tottenham’s first in their brand new stadium, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side looking to start life off at their news home with a win.

Spurs went into half time drawing 0-0 with Palace, with the club looking for a way past their opponents’ defence in order to take home all three points from tonight’s clash.

And Tottenham’s attempts at doing this could’ve been handed a blow in the first half, with midfield star Alli lucky to escape a second yellow card for a dive.

Having already been on a booking, Alli skipped past a Palace midfielder, going down in the process, with referee Andre Marriner failing to hand the Englishman a second yellow card and his marching orders.

This has seen a number of fans take to Twitter to claim that the midfielder should’ve been shown a red card in the first half, something we somewhat agree with going off of the footage above.

Dele Alli dives, what a surprise; and the commentator says nothing. Co-comms called him out. Dele should be off. — Peter Redman (@redmanpe) April 3, 2019

Alli should be off. — Deepak (@Deepakr05) April 3, 2019

Alli should be sent off just as I predicted — top red (@KloppComp) April 3, 2019

Dive by Dele Alli. Should be off. — Lovro Papež (@slovenianGooner) April 3, 2019

Marriner bottling a 2nd yellow for a blatant Dele Alli dive ????? — Max Louis Thompson (@MaxLThompson) April 3, 2019

Can confirm alli should be sent off. Second yellow for a dive not given. — TalkingCannon (@CannonTalking) April 3, 2019

Ref bottled it there. Alli should’ve been off with a second yellow for that dive. #TOTCRY — Sufyaan (@LFC_18_5) April 3, 2019