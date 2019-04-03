Spurs ace Dele Alli invites Love Island star Zara McDermott to pool party, shortly after scoring Megan Barton-Hanson’s number

Tottenham midfielder is enjoying the freedom of being newly single, after meeting two Love Island stars during one wild night out.

The England ace split with long-time lingerie model girlfriend Ruby Mae back in February and he has since told close friends that he intends to have fun on the singles circuit.

According to The Sun, he was doing exactly that at an after party he hosted at his luxury home, hours after attending London’s Tape Nightclub.

Alli reportedly scored Megan Barton-Hanson’s number while out clubbing, before meeting Zara McDermott at his shin-dig and inviting her to a pool party.

Both women featured on the 2018 edition of hugely popular ITV2 show Love Island, which sees contestants spend two months in a villa trying to nab a romantic partner.

The Sun reports that Spurs colleague Harry Winks joined Alli at his house, while a source close to the 22-year-old revealed: “Dele is ­enjoying being free and single — and that involves hosting parties at his house.

“Everyone there was in good spirits after deciding to continue the night on from Tape with an after-party.

“Dele failed to convince Megan to come back to his, but Zara joined in the fun. She’s known Dele and his friends for years after dating Harry.

“The only problem Dele faced was getting Zara and her pals in the pool as they complained it was too cold.”

Zara McDermott is recently single herself, after breaking up with Love Island squeeze Adam Collard, while Megan Barton-Hanson parted ways with her boyfriend from the show Wes Nelson towards the end of last year.

Alli has enjoyed a strong season on the pitch with Tottenham, scoring eight goals in 26 matches to help the team challenge in the latter stages of the Champions League and for a place in the Premier League’s top four.