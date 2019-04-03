Video: Incredible atmosphere greets Tottenham players as they enter for first game in new stadium

Tottenham players got an incredible welcome as they entered the pitch of their new stadium for the first game there this evening.

Spurs take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League tonight and will be desperate to get off to a winning start in their new home.

The players are out on the pitch & the noise inside here is incredible: pic.twitter.com/yKiD8bejbN — Oliver Young-Myles (@OMyles90) April 3, 2019

With an atmosphere like this, they’ll certainly get a superb backing all evening, and it will be an intimidating atmosphere for visitors Palace to play in.

Tottenham’s new arena is certainly impressive and if the fans can get this excited about being there every week, this should end up being a great move by the north London club.