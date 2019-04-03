Chelsea’s golden-boy Callum Hudson-Odoi came up with the goods in his first Premier League start for the Blues, the ace teed up Olivier Giroud with a lovely cross.

Chelsea took the lead against Brighton in the 38th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash, unsurprisingly exciting young winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was at the centre of the move which saw the Blues take the lead.

The ace picked up the ball on the right-wing after a pass from Eden Hazard, England’s latest debutant showed off his dazzling footwork by skipping past Anthony Knockaert before firing a low cross into the near post which was turned in by Olivier Giroud.

Check out the goal below:

Chelsea have an exceptional talent on their hands in Hudson-Odoi.