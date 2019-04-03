Menu

Video: Dani Alves scores an insane lob for PSG, Neymar gets up from his seat

FC Barcelona
Posted by

PSG star Dani Alves showed fans that he’s still got the magic to get fans off their seats when he scored a beautiful lob in the final moments of the game vs Nantes.

In the final moments of the French Cup tie, midfielder Marco Verratti played an inch-perfect long pass into Alves and the former Barcelona star controlled the ball expertly with his chest before firing a wonderful side-foot half-volley lob into the back of the net.

The goalkeeper couldn’t believe what had just happened and was left red-faced and rooted to his spot. Alves’ lovely goal even managed to get superstar Neymar out of his seat. Neymar has been battling with an injury but is nearing a return to full fitness.

Check out the stunning goal below:

A truly astonishing strike from Alves.

