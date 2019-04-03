PSG star Dani Alves showed fans that he’s still got the magic to get fans off their seats when he scored a beautiful lob in the final moments of the game vs Nantes.

In the final moments of the French Cup tie, midfielder Marco Verratti played an inch-perfect long pass into Alves and the former Barcelona star controlled the ball expertly with his chest before firing a wonderful side-foot half-volley lob into the back of the net.

The goalkeeper couldn’t believe what had just happened and was left red-faced and rooted to his spot. Alves’ lovely goal even managed to get superstar Neymar out of his seat. Neymar has been battling with an injury but is nearing a return to full fitness.

Check out the stunning goal below:

No sé vale jugar con 3 piernas Dani Alvespic.twitter.com/oDR8Gjk6ZE — Raúl ? (@Quepaaaa2) April 3, 2019

A truly astonishing strike from Alves.