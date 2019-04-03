Brighton’s defenders could only watch in awe as Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard bamboozled them with his tricky footwork before scoring this evening.

In the 60th minute of Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Brighton, Eden Hazard doubled the Blues’ lead after some lovely work from his Chelsea teammates.

Jorginho played a pass into Ruben Loftus-Cheek and the England international played a lovely first-time ball into Hazard, the Belgian ace sat down Brighton defender Lewis Dunk with a superb piece of skill before curling the ball into the back of the net.

Check out the goal below:

Hazard unbelievable goal ? pic.twitter.com/idnaRpyll6 — Team EH10 (@TeamEH10) April 3, 2019

Hazard has been on fire for the Blues this season and only Sergio Aguero has made more goal contributions than him this season.

Tonight’s performance from the Blues is what fans have been crying out for. Could this spark a strong finish to the season for Chelsea, that could see them snatch a place in the top four?